Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,926 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,243,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $28,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,855,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,868,000 after acquiring an additional 766,748 shares during the period. Green Court Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,239,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,394,000 after purchasing an additional 197,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,950,000 after purchasing an additional 46,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,840,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 389,914 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,923,000. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO stock opened at $27.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $28.06.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.81. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

