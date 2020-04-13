Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,422 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.49% of SPS Commerce worth $28,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 3,560.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 7,735.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,608 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $1,347,888.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,497,227.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 10,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $626,577.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,833,324.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,167 shares of company stock valued at $5,514,449. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $50.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $62.26.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. First Analysis increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.