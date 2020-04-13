Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,173 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.49% of Taubman Centers worth $28,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Taubman Centers by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 27,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,755,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE TCO opened at $46.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of -0.09. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average of $38.24.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.76). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 33.47% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. The business had revenue of $176.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.78%.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

