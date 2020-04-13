Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €59.10 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) received a €59.10 ($68.72) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 10.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GXI. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €73.76 ($85.77).

Shares of ETR GXI opened at €65.75 ($76.45) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €66.86. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of €50.65 ($58.90) and a 52-week high of €74.80 ($86.98).

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

