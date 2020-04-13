Giant Price Reaches $0.0046 on Major Exchanges (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, Giant has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. One Giant coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.59, $10.42, $20.33 and $13.92. Giant has a market capitalization of $28,570.77 and $1,866.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Giant alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00340599 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00420214 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00017111 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006299 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000254 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001346 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,370,200 coins and its circulating supply is 6,220,200 coins. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.42, $7.59, $5.63, $50.68, $70.83, $13.92, $20.33, $31.10, $24.71, $18.98, $11.91 and $33.89. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.