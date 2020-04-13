Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.58.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 55.3% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $16.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.42. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $658.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.