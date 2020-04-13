Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.27.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.51. 9,847,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,781,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average of $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,408 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,429 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 23.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

