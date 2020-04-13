Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) Market Cap Reaches $2.04 Million

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Global Cryptocurrency has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $134.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and C-CEX. Over the last week, Global Cryptocurrency has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00601786 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015221 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008759 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 138.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Profile

Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2015. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com. The official message board for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com/community.

Buying and Selling Global Cryptocurrency

Global Cryptocurrency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Cryptocurrency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Cryptocurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

