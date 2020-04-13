Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLP. Barclays upgraded shares of Global Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of GLP opened at $10.23 on Monday. Global Partners has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $347.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mccool acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,730.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $71,712. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the fourth quarter worth $1,797,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 29,957 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,595 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 12,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

