Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Position Raised by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 65.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,285,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297,786 shares during the period. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF accounts for approximately 10.5% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC owned approximately 4.57% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $20,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLPX. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,373,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,708,000 after buying an additional 302,250 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,336,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,554 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,008,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,255,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 28,786.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,767,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,737 shares during the last quarter.

MLPX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.90. 23,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,610. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

