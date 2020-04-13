GlobalBoost-Y Price Tops $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 47.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $68,457.00 and $15.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,795.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.24 or 0.02284398 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $221.75 or 0.03263157 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00599145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014979 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.69 or 0.00775321 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00075716 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00024727 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00525342 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014709 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

