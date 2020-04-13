GoldCoin (GLC) Price Down 28.3% This Week

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 22.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. GoldCoin has a total market cap of $129,840.33 and $234.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00599145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014979 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008520 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GoldCoin

GoldCoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org. GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

