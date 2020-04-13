Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €83.00 Price Target

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.10 ($68.72) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gerresheimer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €73.76 ($85.77).

Shares of GXI opened at €65.75 ($76.45) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €61.90 and a 200-day moving average of €66.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.83. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of €50.65 ($58.90) and a 52 week high of €74.80 ($86.98).

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

