Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 115,815 Shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 219.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,815 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of MarineMax worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at $3,540,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in MarineMax by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at $751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James raised MarineMax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

NYSE HZO opened at $12.07 on Monday. MarineMax Inc has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $23.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $259.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.39.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.33 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MarineMax Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,305.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $57,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,156 shares of company stock valued at $216,768. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

