Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 25,505 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,505 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.58% of Capital City Bank Group worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $20.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $339.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.98. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $30.95.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 18.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCBG shares. TheStreet lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Capital City Bank Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.