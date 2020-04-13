Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 40,250 Shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,649 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,250 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Banc of California worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Banc of California by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 19,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.91 million, a PE ratio of 313.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.60. Banc of California Inc has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $19.12.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Banc of California had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banc of California Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 25,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $250,211.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BANC shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

