Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 76,747 Shares of Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Micro Focus International worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MFGP. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 2,323.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

MFGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Micro Focus International to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE MFGP opened at $5.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Micro Focus International PLC – has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.5833 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Micro Focus International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 12.5%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Micro Focus International Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

