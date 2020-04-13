Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 50,100 iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.67% of iShares Global Utilities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JXI. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 125,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 118,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 22,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JXI opened at $54.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.56. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a one year low of $41.43 and a one year high of $64.27.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

