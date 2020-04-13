Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Smart Global worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGH. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Smart Global by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Smart Global by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Global during the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Smart Global by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smart Global alerts:

Shares of SGH opened at $25.74 on Monday. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The firm has a market cap of $617.58 million, a PE ratio of -321.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.86.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Smart Global had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Smart Global’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH).

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.