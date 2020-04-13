Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 714,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 295,196 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.63% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 251.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $2.73 on Monday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPPI. Guggenheim cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 11,381 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $38,353.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 246,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,304.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,017 shares of company stock valued at $153,906. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

