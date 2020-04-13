Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,206 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.44% of Entercom Communications worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Entercom Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

In other Entercom Communications news, major shareholder Joseph M. Field acquired 27,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $98,779.99. Also, CEO David J. Field acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 969,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,944.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 516,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,330. Insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

ETM opened at $0.92 on Monday. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $414.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Entercom Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

