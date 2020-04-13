Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,179 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.94% of Invacare worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Invacare by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 39,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 26,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Invacare by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 24,457 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invacare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Invacare by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invacare alerts:

Several analysts have commented on IVC shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on Invacare from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Invacare in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

NYSE IVC opened at $6.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. Invacare Co. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.72%.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.