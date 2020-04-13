Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 120,596 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 184.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,596 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 222.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $8.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $271.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Research analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.51%.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, Director Michael J. Arougheti bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 372,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,924. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Alan Henderson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $435,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,401 shares in the company, valued at $390,001.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

