Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 14,404 Shares of Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Eidos Therapeutics worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,601,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,432,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,474,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,895,000. 31.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIDX opened at $46.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.78, a current ratio of 18.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.56 and a beta of -0.11. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $66.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.63.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

