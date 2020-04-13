Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 30,660 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 128.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,660 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $38.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $674.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $54.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.91.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 26.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WASH. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Washington Trust Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

