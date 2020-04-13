Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 40,131 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 148.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,131 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Argan worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Argan by 1,989.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,883 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 33,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Argan by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,831,000 after purchasing an additional 393,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Argan by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 271,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $37.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77. The company has a market cap of $592.33 million, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.64. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $51.29.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Argan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

