Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 42,398 Shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 112.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,398 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Trupanion worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

TRUP opened at $31.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -518.00 and a beta of 1.65. Trupanion Inc has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average is $30.01.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.92 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Trupanion Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Trupanion from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,533 shares of company stock worth $930,425. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

