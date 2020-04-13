Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 70,878 Shares of Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) by 244.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 70,878 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Norbord worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSB. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Norbord during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,736,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Norbord by 399.4% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 354,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 283,720 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Norbord by 567.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 252,992 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norbord in the fourth quarter worth about $4,714,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Norbord in the fourth quarter worth about $3,833,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSB opened at $13.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 2.39. Norbord Inc has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $33.70.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.88 million. Norbord had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Norbord Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSB shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Norbord in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Norbord from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. CIBC raised Norbord from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Norbord from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

