Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 970,688 Shares of Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,917,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970,688 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 9.07% of Spirit MTA REIT worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit MTA REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Spirit MTA REIT by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 317,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 87,783 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Spirit MTA REIT by 2,451.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,447,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,192 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit MTA REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spirit MTA REIT stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. Spirit MTA REIT has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00.

Spirit MTA REIT Company Profile

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE: SMTA) is a net-lease REIT headquartered in Dallas, Texas. SMTA owns one of the largest, most diversified and seasoned commercial real estate backed master funding vehicles. SMTA is managed by Spirit Realty, L.P., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spirit (NYSE: SRC), one of the largest publicly traded triple net-lease REITs.

