Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 68,228 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Dorian LPG worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth about $988,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 18,072 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 17,789 shares in the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

LPG stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. Dorian LPG Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $441.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

