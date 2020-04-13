Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,381 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Veoneer worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNE. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Veoneer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,292,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,802,000 after buying an additional 79,298 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 244,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 32,097 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Veoneer by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Veoneer by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

VNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Veoneer from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Veoneer to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Barclays lowered Veoneer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Veoneer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

Shares of Veoneer stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. Veoneer Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.24. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 26.44% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veoneer Inc will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

Veoneer Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

