Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 530,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 271,446 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Mobileiron worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mobileiron by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Mobileiron by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Mobileiron during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mobileiron during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mobileiron by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

Shares of MOBL opened at $3.96 on Monday. Mobileiron Inc has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $457.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 111.76%. The business had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 415,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,996,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $84,616.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 355,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,911.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

