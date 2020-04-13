Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,251 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Ebix worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 722,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 337,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 165,869 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 64,862 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 215,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 66,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 104,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robin Raina bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,951,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,855,122.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil D. Eckert bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $54,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,607.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 190,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,437. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ebix stock opened at $16.89 on Monday. Ebix Inc has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $53.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $514.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.34). Ebix had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

EBIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Ebix in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.97.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

