Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,449 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Stoneridge worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,651,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SRI opened at $18.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $516.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). Stoneridge had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $190.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on SRI. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Stoneridge from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoneridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

