Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,915 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Par Pacific worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Par Pacific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $7.32 on Monday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other Par Pacific news, CFO William Monteleone bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $86,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 239,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,864.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Pate bought 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $404,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 278,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,049.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

