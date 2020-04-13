Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,048 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Huron Consulting Group worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,378 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HURN. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

HURN stock opened at $51.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $232.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $67,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,365,207.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

