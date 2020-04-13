Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 112.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Seaboard worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 96.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,348.09 on Monday. Seaboard Corp has a 1-year low of $2,614.00 and a 1-year high of $4,743.71.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $98.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Seaboard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

