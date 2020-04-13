Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,447 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,513,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,855,000 after acquiring an additional 160,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 526,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,612,000 after acquiring an additional 225,439 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after purchasing an additional 117,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $388,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 767,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,302,591.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,941. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRHC opened at $53.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $69.72. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRHC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

