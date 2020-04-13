Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.83 Million Position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSK. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 63,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of PSK stock opened at $41.68 on Monday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $44.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average of $43.08.

About SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.