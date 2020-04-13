Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.91 Million Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 69,597 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of W&T Offshore worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 7.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

WTI stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $328.67 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $151.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,089 shares in the company, valued at $401,587.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

WTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Roth Capital lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

