Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.92 Million Stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 104.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,545 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.54% of Lands’ End worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 538,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 10,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Lands’ End by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lands’ End during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,576,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lands’ End by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Lands’ End during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lands’ End news, Director Jignesh Patel bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of LE opened at $6.24 on Monday. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $202.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.67.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

