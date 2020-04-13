Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 179.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 53,581 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Cutera worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Cutera by 25.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 95,597 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cutera by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Cutera by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 128,507 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cutera by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 23,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.13 per share, for a total transaction of $575,621.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,015.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $94,172.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 63,960 shares of company stock worth $1,493,312. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $13.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.07. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.90 million, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Cutera from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

