Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter.

CQQQ stock opened at $50.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.26. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

