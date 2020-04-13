Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 82.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,409 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.46% of AdvanSix worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 35,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $11.64 on Monday. AdvanSix Inc has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.76.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AdvanSix had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $326.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AdvanSix news, VP Willem L. Blindenbach purchased 7,350 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $74,308.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,018.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane purchased 9,780 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $98,973.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,456.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 63,295 shares of company stock valued at $816,555 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASIX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AdvanSix from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AdvanSix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

