Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) by 148.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,489 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Maxar Technologies worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $11.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73. Maxar Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $21.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAXR. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

