Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797,147 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 925.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

In related news, Director Frank M. Bumstead acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 235,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,230.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lee S. Wielansky acquired 14,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $49,996.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,522.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 79,792 shares of company stock valued at $291,997. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $3.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $689.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.79. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $986.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.