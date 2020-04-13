Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 6,660 Shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the 4th quarter worth $1,696,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LORL. BidaskClub downgraded Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of LORL opened at $16.90 on Monday. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $42.77. The company has a market cap of $362.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.58.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

