Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,293 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of American Finance Trust worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Finance Trust by 79.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,427,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,888 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in American Finance Trust by 825.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 215,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 192,309 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in American Finance Trust by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 163,200 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in American Finance Trust by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 80,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $6.94 on Monday. American Finance Trust Inc has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $752.82 million, a PE ratio of -231.33 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.0708 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.25%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded American Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

