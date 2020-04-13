Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,224,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620,323 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of Gran Tierra Energy worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 17,574,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718,525 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 441,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 250,781 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 795.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 634,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 563,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 471,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 93,541 shares in the last quarter.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $0.32 on Monday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.64.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $127.93 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GTE. Scotiabank downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp acquired 3,126,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $781,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 83,532,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,883,044. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Guidry acquired 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,437,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,434,670 shares of company stock worth $1,336,928.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.