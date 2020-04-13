Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,895 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Telecom Argentina worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,057,000 after purchasing an additional 38,922 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,830,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,776,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Telecom Argentina by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 361,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 202,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Telecom Argentina by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 293,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 71,716 shares during the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TEO opened at $8.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. Telecom Argentina SA has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Scotiabank cut Telecom Argentina to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

